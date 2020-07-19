TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Barclays

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) had its target price increased by Barclays from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $951.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 65.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

