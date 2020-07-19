Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMED. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 208.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.73.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $60,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

