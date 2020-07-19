Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRX. Benchmark initiated coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 190.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.