Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

SILK stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($20.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $544,468.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,829.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000,550 shares of company stock worth $195,173,183 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 433,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at about $10,092,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

