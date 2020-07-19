SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHSP. ValuEngine cut SharpSpring from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of SHSP opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 30,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $222,730.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,538 shares of company stock valued at $800,756. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

