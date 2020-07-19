Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

SGRY opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

