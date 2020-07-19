Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.31.

SEEL stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.