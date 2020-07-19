Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of SAFT opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

