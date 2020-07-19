Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

