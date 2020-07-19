Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $892.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.86. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $298,850 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

