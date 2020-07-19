RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.53. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 71.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 565.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.