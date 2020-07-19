JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $38.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.