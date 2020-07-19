Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDWR. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of RDWR opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radware by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Radware by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

