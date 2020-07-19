8I Holdings Ltd (ASX:8IH) Insider Buys A$20,021.70 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

8I Holdings Ltd (ASX:8IH) insider Ken Chee purchased 200,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,021.70 ($13,713.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

8I Company Profile

8I Holdings Limited engages in the financial education, public and private market investments, and financial technology businesses. The company operates under the VI brand within the fintech and financial educational space with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and China. Its VI App is a smart stock analysis and screening tool infused with a social networking element to enable users to invest.

