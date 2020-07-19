8I Holdings Ltd (ASX:8IH) Insider Buys A$20,021.70 in Stock

8I Holdings Ltd (ASX:8IH) insider Ken Chee purchased 200,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,021.70 ($13,713.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
8I Company Profile
