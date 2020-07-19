German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $19,996.55 in Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $19,996.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,929.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $777.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

