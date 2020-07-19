Paul Oneile Buys 150,000 Shares of Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) insider Paul Oneile purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$14,250.00 ($9,760.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Thorn Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.31 ($0.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.92.

About Thorn Group

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

