LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Major Shareholder Buys $13,096.89 in Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $13,096.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LGL opened at $8.48 on Friday. LGL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of LGL Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

