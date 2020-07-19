F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNB opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.