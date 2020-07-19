LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Sells $16,937.50 in Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) insider Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $16,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Justin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeVantage alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $18,250.00.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. LifeVantage Corp has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $192.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in LifeVantage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.