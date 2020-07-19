Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Buys $19,432.20 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Larry S. Cash acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $19,432.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

