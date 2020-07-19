Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

