Charles A. Cashman Sells 600 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $15,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $535.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.