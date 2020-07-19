Shane Weir Acquires 30,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,630.

Shane Weir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Shane Weir bought 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,200.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Shane Weir bought 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shane Weir bought 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.