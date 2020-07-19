Todd River Resources Ltd (ASX:TRT) Insider Purchases A$10,959.92 in Stock

Todd River Resources Ltd (ASX:TRT) insider William Dix purchased 296,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,959.92 ($7,506.79).

William Dix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, William Dix acquired 32,148 shares of Todd River Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,221.62 ($836.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.02. Todd River Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

Todd River Resources Limited operates as a mineral resources company in Australia. It explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, copper, lithium, and other base metal deposits. The company holds interest in 13 base metal projects covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers Northern Territory, Australia.

