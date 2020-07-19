Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $3,668.00.

AC stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 185.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

