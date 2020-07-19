David Aichele Sells 2,350 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $18,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,485.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

