Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $17,357.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $17,357.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John W.H. Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 15th, John W.H. Merriman sold 723 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $10,223.22.

Limoneira stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Limoneira by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sharps Compliance Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital
Sharps Compliance Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Silk Road Medical Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Silk Road Medical Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
SharpSpring Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
SharpSpring Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Surgery Partners Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Surgery Partners Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Seelos Therapeutics Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Seelos Therapeutics Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report