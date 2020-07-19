Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $17,357.50 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $17,357.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John W.H. Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, John W.H. Merriman sold 723 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $10,223.22.

Limoneira stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Limoneira by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.