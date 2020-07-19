Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HCI Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.65. HCI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

