Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 688,306 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $2.68 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

