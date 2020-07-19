Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Utah Medical Products worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 373.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $710,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

