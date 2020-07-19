Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

