Invesco Ltd. Makes New $879,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $250.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Corporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742 in the last quarter.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

