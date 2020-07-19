Invesco Ltd. Takes $889,000 Position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Blue Apron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 109,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $918,883.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -4.68. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $101.86 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

