Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ENI were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after acquiring an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $295,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni SpA will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

