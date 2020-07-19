Invesco Ltd. Has $890,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 620.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 715,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

