Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Franklin Financial Network worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

