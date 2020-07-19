FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of FedNat worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 44,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 56.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of FNHC opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.95. FedNat Holding Company has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. FedNat had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

