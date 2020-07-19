Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,752 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 904,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

