Invesco Ltd. Sells 76,466 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,256 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

