Invesco Ltd. Acquires 17,381 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.27% of Village Super Market worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Village Super Market by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 1.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Village Super Market by 45.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,425 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,161.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLGEA opened at $27.10 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $458.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

VLGEA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

