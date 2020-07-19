Invesco Ltd. Purchases 561,281 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 561,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,743 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

