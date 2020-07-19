Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,539 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 105.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 57.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

PEBO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

