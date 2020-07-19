Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 198.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek purchased 20,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NR stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.03.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.