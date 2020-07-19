Invesco Ltd. Has $919,000 Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.13% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter worth $13,682,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

