Morgan Stanley Sells 37,147 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Servicemaster Global worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 870,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.