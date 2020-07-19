Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.