Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 63.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden National news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,698.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

