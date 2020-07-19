Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 63.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden National news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,698.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc
Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc
Invesco Ltd. Purchases 31,359 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Purchases 31,359 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc.
Luckin Coffee Inc. Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.
Luckin Coffee Inc. Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc.
Gladstone Investment Co. Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.
Gladstone Investment Co. Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. Makes New $879,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Corporation
Invesco Ltd. Makes New $879,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Corporation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report