Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Century Bancorp worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,000 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $57,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 776,711 shares in the company, valued at $44,653,115.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.33 per share, with a total value of $88,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 784,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,566,633.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,807. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

