Invesco Ltd. Sells 288,006 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of Coeur Mining worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.75. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

