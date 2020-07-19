Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CNOOC stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. CNOOC Ltd has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

